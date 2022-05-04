PCSD: Man who robbed Golden Dragon twice arrested

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man suspected of robbing a Chinese restaurant twice.
According to PCSD, 45-year-old Adam Lloyd Carlson was armed when he robbed the restaurant at 4704 E. Sunrise Drive Feb. 17 and March 10.
He was booked into Pima County Jail on two counts of armed robbery.
As of 12:54 p.m. Wednesday, no bond had been set.
