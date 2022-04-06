PCSD looking for man who robbed Golden Dragon twice

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for help in identifying the man who robbed the Golden Dragon restaurant.

On Thursday, February 17 at 7:46 p.m., a man walked into the Golden Dragon restaurant located at 4704 E Sunrise Dr.

He took a while looking at the menu, then lifted up the corner of his shirt, waved a green pistol and told the cashier to empty the drawer.

Three weeks later on Thursday, March 10 at 7:26 p.m., the same man walked into the same Golden Dragon restaurant, looked at the menu and showed a pistol to the cashier again.

The cashier immediately called 911 and the man left instantly.

This suspect is described as a white man in his 50s or early 60s with an average build, standing six feet tall. He was last seen wearing glasses, a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information, call 911 or visit 88CRIME.org.