PCSD looking for man who robbed Golden Dragon twice

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for help in identifying the man who robbed the Golden Dragon restaurant.
On Thursday, February 17 at 7:46 p.m., a man walked into the Golden Dragon restaurant located at 4704 E Sunrise Dr.
He took a while looking at the menu, then lifted up the corner of his shirt, waved a green pistol and told the cashier to empty the drawer.
Three weeks later on Thursday, March 10 at 7:26 p.m., the same man walked into the same Golden Dragon restaurant, looked at the menu and showed a pistol to the cashier again.
The cashier immediately called 911 and the man left instantly.
This suspect is described as a white man in his 50s or early 60s with an average build, standing six feet tall. He was last seen wearing glasses, a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.
If you have any information, call 911 or visit 88CRIME.org.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.