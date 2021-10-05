PCSD looks for missing, vulnerable 85-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A vulnerable 85-year-old Pima County man has gone missing.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Peter Teubner was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on foot in the 3700 block of North Swan Road.

He has green eyes and gray hair and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and tan shorts.

Those with information should call 911.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

