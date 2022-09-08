Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD looks for missing, vulnerable 70-year-old woman

Nancy Prentice, 70, is missing. Photo courtesy PCSD.
PCSD
Nancy Prentice, 70, is missing. Photo courtesy PCSD.<br/>
Nancy Prentice, 70, is missing. Photo courtesy PCSD.
Posted at 12:42 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 15:42:53-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing vulnerable woman.

According to the department, 70-year-old Nancy Prentice was last seen at 9:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of North Camino Central.

She has blonde hair, brown eyes, is 5-2 and weighs 150 pounds.

She was driving a 1997 blue Jeep Wrangler with Arizona license plate BSK7476.

Those with information should call 911.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Arizona Football - Purposeful, Resilient, Original!

Now streaming on the KGUN channel of your connected device!