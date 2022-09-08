PCSD looks for missing, vulnerable 70-year-old woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing vulnerable woman.

According to the department, 70-year-old Nancy Prentice was last seen at 9:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of North Camino Central.

She has blonde hair, brown eyes, is 5-2 and weighs 150 pounds.

She was driving a 1997 blue Jeep Wrangler with Arizona license plate BSK7476.

Those with information should call 911.

