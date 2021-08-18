Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD looks for gunman who invaded Nina Drive home

items.[0].image.alt
PCSD
Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who is connected to an Aug. 18 robbery.
Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who is connected to an Aug. 18 robbery.
Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who is connected to an Aug. 18 robbery.
Posted at 9:21 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 12:22:22-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a gunman who is connected to an Aug. 3 home invasion.

According to the department, a man robbed a home in the 5000 block of North Nina Drive.

The man shot through a back sliding glass door, hen held one of the residents at gunpoint. He stole a bicycle from the home and rode away.

The man is inhis 20s or 30s, has facial hair and has tattoos on his right arm.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.

The original version of this story had an incorrect date of the home invasion.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!