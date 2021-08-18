PCSD looks for gunman who invaded Nina Drive home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a gunman who is connected to an Aug. 3 home invasion.

According to the department, a man robbed a home in the 5000 block of North Nina Drive.

The man shot through a back sliding glass door, hen held one of the residents at gunpoint. He stole a bicycle from the home and rode away.

The man is inhis 20s or 30s, has facial hair and has tattoos on his right arm.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.

The original version of this story had an incorrect date of the home invasion.

