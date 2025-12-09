PCSD looking for Northside bank robber

Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man who robbed the Western Alliance Bank at 4445 N. Campbell Ave., last Thursday.

According to a news release from PCSD, a man covered head-to-toe in black walked into the bank and "implied" to the teller that he was robbing the bank.

The teller handed the man the cash and the man fled, the news release said.

Detectives have learned that the man got into an older model white four-door Sedan, but they haven't caught him yet.

The suspect is described as 6-feet-tall, thin-to-medium build and he was carrying a black helmet at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.