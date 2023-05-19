PCSD looking for man who exposed himself at the Brandi Fenton Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man who exposed himself to the public.

On the evening of Sunday, May 14, PCSD received reports of the man exposing himself at Brandi Fenton Park located at 3482 East River Road and on May 18 they received the same reports.

The man is described as Caucasian or Hispanic between the ages of 40 to 60 years old.

He was seen wearing a white hat, red shirt, maroon shorts, black shoes and wearing a black backpack while riding a beige mountain bike.

The Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance from the public to help identify the man for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.