PCSD looking for hit and run suspect and car

PCSD
Posted at 6:12 PM, Apr 18, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department asks for public help in identifying a car or suspect that hit a pedestrian near Tanque Verde and Houghton on April 7.

PCSD is looking for a gray 1994-1996 Chevrolet Silverado, Suburban, or Blazer/ Tahoe that may have front-end damage.

Anyone with information contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

