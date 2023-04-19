PCSD looking for hit and run suspect and car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department asks for public help in identifying a car or suspect that hit a pedestrian near Tanque Verde and Houghton on April 7.

PCSD is looking for a gray 1994-1996 Chevrolet Silverado, Suburban, or Blazer/ Tahoe that may have front-end damage.

Anyone with information contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

Related article: Houghton Road re-opened after pedestrian injured in hit-and-run