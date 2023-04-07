Houghton Road closed after pedestrian injured in hit-and-run

Pima County Sheriffs Department officials say Houghton Road is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

PCSD says Houghton Rd. is closed in both directions between Rancho Del Este Dr. and Hawk Ln. Drivers can use Tanque Verde Rd. or Bear Canyon as alternate routes.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 6:30 Friday morning.

Details are limited; we will continue to update this article as we learn more.

