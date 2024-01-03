PCSD launches Special Enforcement Team for road safety

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos introduces the Special Enforcement Team to address aggressive driving, speeding, and traffic violations.
Comprising uniformed deputies, the team aims to reduce crashes through increased traffic stops, focusing on speed, school zones, DUI, and racing enforcement.
Sheriff Nanos emphasizes the team's role in educating drivers and improving road safety through data-driven intelligence.
