PCSD investigating rollover crash in Green Valley

In a statement to KGUN, Santa Rita Fire District confirmed that SRFD units responded to a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident near the intersection of La Cañada Drive and Calle Algeria at approximately 8:57 a.m.

One patient was extricated from a vehicle. Two patients were evaluated on scene and transported to a local medical facility in stable condition.

Southbound La Cañada Drive was temporarily closed while crews worked to safely manage the scene and ensure the safety of responders and the public. The roadway has since reopened. Pima County Sheriff’s was on scene investigating.