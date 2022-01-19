Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD investigates serious injury wreck at Aviation, Richey

Traffic delayed on Aviation Parkway
A wreck shut down the Aviation Parkway and Richey Boulevard intersection Wedensday.
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 11:59:08-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wreck shut down the Aviation Parkway and Richey Boulevard intersection Wedensday.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, drivers were asked to avoid the intersection. One motorist was seriously injured.

22nd Street and Kino Parkway worked as alternates.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!