PCSD investigates serious injury wreck at Aviation, Richey

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wreck shut down the Aviation Parkway and Richey Boulevard intersection Wedensday.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, drivers were asked to avoid the intersection. One motorist was seriously injured.
22nd Street and Kino Parkway worked as alternates.
