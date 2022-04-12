PCSD identifies man killed by officers near Broadway and Kolb April 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department identified a man police killed in an April 3 officer-involved shooting near Broadway and Kolb.

According to the report, police received a 911 call about an armed robbery at 11 a.m. that day at the Best Buy at 6025 E. Broadway.

When a Best Buy security guard tried to stop 32-year-old Joshua King — who was suspected of shoplifting — he pulled out a gun and held it to his side as he left the store with stolen goods.

A Sun Tran driver reported seeing King walking near Kolb and Broadway while pointing his gun. Officers responded and told him to drop the gun, but he refused.

Two officers fired shots at King, who ran between two businesses and shot back at officers and a bystander.

A third officer approached and shot King, who died at the hospital.

The officers involved in the shooting were 19-year veteran Sgt. Armando Olivas, one-year veteran Richard Valentine and 8-year veteran Antonio Apodaca.

Body cameras, as well as surveillance and witness videos, captured the shooting.

Those with information or footage should contact Pima County Sheriff's Department at (520) 351-4900. The Pima County Regional Incident Team is investigating.

