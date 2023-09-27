PCSD: Far southeast crash restricts travel on Sahuarita Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is on scene of a crash involving multiple cars on Sahuarita Road and East Sycamore Springs Trail.
Both east and westbound travel on Sahuarita Road are closed.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.
