PCSD: Deadly motorcycle crash near Kinney Road

Posted at 3:38 PM, Sep 26, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has released new information relating to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle over the weekend.

The incident took place near the 2000 block of North Kinney Road on Sept. 24 around 10 a.m.

The motorcyclist was identified as 42-year-old Christopher Williams.

He had suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to PCSD, the motorcycle had gone off the roadway.

A passenger on the motorcycle had sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Williams was driving the motorcycle Southbound on Kinney Road when it went off the roadway on a curve.

The investigation remains ongoing.

