Two injured after motorcycle drove off roadway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a collision on North Kinney Road.

Deputies say a single motorcycle went off the roadway and two people sustained injuries. One was in extremely critical condition.

Deputies closed Kinney Road between the Eastern McCain Loop near the Desert museum while they investigated.

The roadway has since been reopened.

Details are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.