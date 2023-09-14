PCSD: Crash on Mount Lemmon Highway involving minor injuries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash on Mount Lemmon Highway at milepost 20 around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Minor injuries were reported. PCSD says there were no road closures.
Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Youtube