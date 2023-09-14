Watch Now
PCSD: Crash on Mount Lemmon Highway involving minor injuries

Highway remains open with no reported obstructions
Andrew Tracy
Posted at 3:39 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 18:42:04-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash on Mount Lemmon Highway at milepost 20 around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Minor injuries were reported. PCSD says there were no road closures.

----

