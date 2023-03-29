PCSD: Crash near Sabino Canyon Road involving a motorcyle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash near Sabino Canyon Road involving a pickup and a motorcycle.
The crash occurred at North Sabino Canyon Road and North Indian Ruins Road.
According to PCSD, there are serious injuries.
Southbound traffic at East Cloud and North Sabino Canyon is closed and northbound Sabino Canyon traffic is down one lane.
PCSD advises drivers to find an alternate route.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.