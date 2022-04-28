Watch
PCSD: Crash near La Cholla and River involving a pedestrian

Posted at 9:15 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 00:15:53-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving a pedestrian.

The incident occured on North La Cholla Boulevard and West River Road.

One person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Westbound River Road at La Cholla is closed.

Traffic will be delayed.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes and avoid the area.

