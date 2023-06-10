Watch Now
PCSD: Crash near Drexel Road blocks traffic early evening Friday

Posted at 5:54 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 20:54:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle collision in the early evening Friday.

The incident occurred at South Palo Verde Road and East Drexel Road.

PCSD says as of around 5:40 p.m., traffic is blocked in all four directions.

Deputies say injuries are involved, but the severity is unknown.

