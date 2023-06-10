PCSD: Crash near Drexel Road blocks traffic early evening Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle collision in the early evening Friday.
The incident occurred at South Palo Verde Road and East Drexel Road.
PCSD says as of around 5:40 p.m., traffic is blocked in all four directions.
Deputies say injuries are involved, but the severity is unknown.
