Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD: Crash involving a motorcycle delays traffic near Ruthrauff Road

police lights.jpg
AP
Partial graphic of a police cruiser with lights
police lights.jpg
Posted at 6:46 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 21:46:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sherriff's Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle.

All East and Westbound Traffic on Ruthrauff Road closed from West Seabrook Drive to West Calle Riena.

PCSD advises drivers to avoid the area.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Cruzando la Linea | Crossing the Line [2023]

WATCH: Cruzando la Linea, a KGUN 9 Special Presentation on the AZ-Mexico border and immigration