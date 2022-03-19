PCSD confirms fatal collision on Sunrise Drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today around 9:45 a.m. the Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) responded to a collision involving an SUV and two cyclists on Sunrise Drive and Pontatoc Road.

Witnesses say that the driver involved had fled the scene of the collision in a Cadillac Escalade.

According to the PCSD when they arrived both cyclists were in critical condition. 74-year-old Kenneth Cook and 62-year-old Gretchen Cook were then pronounced dead at the scene.

With the help of witnesses, deputies were able to locate the driver of the escalade at the intersection of River Road and Alvernon Road says PCSD.

Deputies say 26-year-old Ryan Machado has been booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center for Manslaughter, Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Collision, Criminal Damage, and Driving Under the Influence.

----

