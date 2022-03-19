Watch
PCSD is currently on scene of collision near Pontatoc Road and Sunrise Drive

Posted at 1:10 PM, Mar 19, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is currently on the scene of a bicycle collision near Pontatoc Road and Sunrise Drive.

PCSD says eastbound Sunrise is closed between Pontatoc Road and Camino del Sol. Traffic will be delayed.

Motorists should find another route if they are traveling in the area says PCSD.

This article will be updated as more information is received.

