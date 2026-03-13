PCSD clarifies statements made by Sheriff Nanos about Guthrie case on 'Today'

KGUN 9 reached out to Pima County Sheriff's Department to get answers about comments Sheriff Chris Nanos shared on "Today."

Below are the questions we asked, followed by the response provided by PCSD via email.



Suspect Risk: The Sheriff stated "absolutely" when asked if the suspect could strike again. Is there an updated public safety advisory based on this? There is no updated public safety risk. When asked if he believes the suspect could strike again, the Sheriff said: 'We believe this was a targeted event. However, criminals' minds are criminal minds, so people should keep their wits about them.'



Motive: The Sheriff indicated that investigators believe they know the motive and that the act was targeted. Can you confirm this and provide any additional elaboration on their theory? As the sheriff stated in his interview with NBC, he and investigators have theories about why the incident happened, but would not go into details as this is an active investigation.

