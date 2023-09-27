Watch Now
PCSD: Road to Mount Lemmon closed due to motorcycle crash

The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Catalina Highway milepost 11. https://www.kgun9.com/news/local-news/pcsd-catalina-highway-road-closure-due-to-far-southeast-motorcycle-crash
Posted at 8:11 PM, Sep 26, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Catalina Highway milepost 11.

Deputies are encouraging drivers to avoid the area as the roadway is currently closed.

