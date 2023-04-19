PCSD arrest four people during murder investigation near Catalina Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the video player: Previous coverage

The Pima County Sheriff's Department made arrests in the murder investigation near Catalina Highway.

Deputies responded to reports of a dead person on April 2 around 6 a.m. on Catalina Highway near Rose Canyon Lake.

As deputies arrived, a man was found with obvious signs of trauma.

He was identified as 24-year-old Malik Brooks.

PCSD arrested four suspects identified as Muhidin Kassim, Quinton Holt, Dereck Ashe, and Christopher Ellis.

Kassim, Holt and Ashe were booked into the Pima County Jail.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, Ellis has also been arrested and is currently confined in Belton, Texas.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.