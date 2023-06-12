PCSD: 77-year-old missing man found dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Deputies investigated reports of a missing person who has health issues.

On June 10 around 4:29 p.m. deputies were called to the 14300 block of East Speedway Boulevard.

The missing person identified as 77-year-old Patrick Ellis who left the area at around 1:30 p.m. on foot.

Deputies warned Ellis had health concerns and did not take his cell phone with him. Deputies immediately began to search the area for Ellis.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department Air Unit and Search and Rescue were utilized during the search.

Ellis was found dead around 6:29 p.m. in a remote area.

There were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play, and his death is still being investigated.