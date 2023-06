TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE: Pima County Sheriff's Department reported the search has stopped for Patrick Ellis. The update stated more details will be released when it is appropriate.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department reported a missing vulnerable adult Saturday afternoon.

Patrick Ellis, 77 years old, walked away from a resort and was last seen at 14301 E. Speedway Blvd.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts. He's 5'11, 230 pounds, and has grey hair.