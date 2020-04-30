PCSD: 30-year-old hiker injured in Sabino Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima County Sheriff's Department and Rural/Metro Fire responded to an injured hiker in Sabino Canyon Thursday.
According to PCSD, the victim was a 30-year-old woman who injured her elbow.
Crews escorted her safely to the trailhead.
