PCSD: 30-year-old hiker injured in Sabino Canyon

Sabino Canyon
Posted at 12:58 PM, Apr 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-30 16:03:37-04

TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima County Sheriff's Department and Rural/Metro Fire responded to an injured hiker in Sabino Canyon Thursday.

According to PCSD, the victim was a 30-year-old woman who injured her elbow.

Crews escorted her safely to the trailhead.

