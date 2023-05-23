PCC Chancellor Lambert steps down for new position in Northern California

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College will soon begin the search for a new chancellor as current Chancellor Lee Lambert will end his 10-year tenure at the school this summer.

In a press statement, PCC announced Lambert has accepted a new position in the Bay Area as chancellor of the Foothill-De Anza Community College District in Santa Clara County, Calif. beginning in August.

"The Board recognizes there are a limited number of college administrators who have the experience that Lee Lambert has," PCC Governing Board Chair Theresa Riel said. "The Board will be meeting during the next few weeks to make decisions and plans to find the next Chancellor of Pima Community College.”

Lambert leaves PCC with a list of accomplishments since joining the college in 2013, including helping return Pima to good standing with its accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission. Lambert also worked toward the development of micropathways programs to employment in in-demand job fields.

“It has been an incredible honor working with the PCC community, as well as the City of Tucson, Pima County and business leaders to transform the College into an award-winning cutting-edge educational institution that is well positioned to take on the challenge of building a highly skilled 21st Century workforce,” said Lambert.

Foothill-De Anza serves about 64,000 students taking for-credit classes each year, according to its website. Pima serves approximately 30,000 students annually.

