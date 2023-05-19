Pima Community College Graduation Ceremony to be held at Tucson Convention Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Community College Graduation Ceremony is returning to the Tucson Convention Center on May 24 at 7 p.m. The last time the ceremony was held here was in 2019.

Gabriella Fragozo is the speaker for this commencement ceremony. She is a Tucson native who is graduating with an Arizona General Education Curriculum Certification-Science (AGEC-S) and plans to major in Neuroscience and Cognitive Science at the University of Arizona this fall.

There are 3,429 candidates for graduation and 4,520 certificates and degrees are expected to be awarded. Most graduation candidates are in Liberal Arts, Science, and Business Administration. Of the candidates, 1,700 are female and 1,498 are male.

The ethnic composition of the graduating class is:



46 American Indian or Alaskan Native

104 Asian

131 Black or African American

1,425 Hispanic/Latino

4 Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander

213 Race and Ethnicity Unknown

74 Two or More Races

1,272 White