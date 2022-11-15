PCC Board Member Catherine Ripley steps down

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Catherine Ripley, Pima County Community College Board member for District 1, has submitted her resignation from the governing board.

She was elected two years ago to serve a term from 2021 to 2026.

Ripley said in a statement she cannot split time between a commitment to care for her elderly mother and her duties as a board member:

I have found it more and more difficult to spread my time and efforts between home and the College, and to give my mother the care and constant love she so deserves in this, her last stages of life.



It has been an honor and privilege to serve this beautiful community of educators and students. The amazing staff, administration, and faculty I was privileged to meet and work with here will be missed terribly.



I am amazed and proud of your accomplishments, courage, and strength of character you have shown over the past two very difficult years of COVID recovery. Your resilience is remarkable, and you’ve managed to not only overcome enormous challenges, but rise to levels beyond ever before.



You are true heroes to me and to this community.





With Ripley vacating her seat on the PCC board, the Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams will appoint a replacement.

Lee Lambert, PCC Chancellor called Ripley a "dedicated public servant" and said she "has contributed greatly to the success of Pima Community College during her tenure, first as an adjunct faculty member, then as a Governing Board member, Vice Chair, and finally Chair of the Board."

“She managed the Board through difficult times with courage and grace and always kept the interests of students and the needs of the community as her priority,” Lee said of Ripley.