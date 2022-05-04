Watch
Pima County Board of Supervisors adopts new district maps

21 voting precincts move to comply with state law
Pat Parris
Posted at 2:15 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 17:15:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted new maps for the five supervisors' districts at the Tuesday meeting.

The changes will impact 21 voting precincts, which represent only 7.6% of the county's 278 precincts. Districts 1 and 3 saw the most dramatic change.

Voters can check their precincts at the County Recorder website and download the new map at the County Redistricting Committee's website.

pima county map.png
Final Map Approved by Board of Supervisors May 3, 2022

State law requires the Board of Supervisors to undergo redistricting every 10 years. The law is intended to balance the population of each district within 10% based on new census data.

New Pima Community College District maps, whose voting districts mirror Pima County's, were also adopted.

