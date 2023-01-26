Paul Durham, former Tucson City Councilman, passes away

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Tucson City Councilman Paul Durham has passed away.

Durhman represented Tucson's Ward 3 in 2017 until 2021 when he resigned while stepping back to recover from an injury and to spend time with his husband.

Durhman focused on environmental issues, even working with the mayor to declare a climate emergency for the city.

“It is with a heavy heart that I remember my colleague, Paul Durham. He was an incredible partner to me in helping to accelerate our climate action and resiliency work. His public service and dedication to the constituents of Ward 3 and the Tucson community will always be remembered," says Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

The former councilman advocated for environmental changes and joined a youth organization to help provide bike-centered experiences.