Tucson City Council Member Paul Durham to temporarily step back from duties

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson City Council Member Paul Durham says he'll be temporarily stepping back from his daily duties for the coming weeks.

Durham announced the change in his weekly newsletter, reprinting a letter he sent to the mayor and city council earlier this week. Durham says he's recovering from a recent injury, and is also spending time with his husband who will be undergoing aggressive treatment for terminal cancer.

"I will stay connected with my office staff even during this temporary leave to ensure that issues important to the Ward and my constituents will be addressed," Durham said in his newsletter.

According to Durham's biography on the city website, his husband Philippe is "the founder of Tucson Community Supported Agriculture (Tucson CSA), which supports local organic farming by bringing farm products directly to consumers."

Durham recently worked with the mayor to craft and pass a declaration of a "climate emergency" this week, pushing the city to create a plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.