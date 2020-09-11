Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson City Council Member Paul Durham to temporarily step back from duties

items.[0].image.alt
City of Tucson
Tucson City Council Member Paul Durham
Tucson City Council Member Paul Durham
Posted at 11:19 AM, Sep 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-11 14:19:04-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson City Council Member Paul Durham says he'll be temporarily stepping back from his daily duties for the coming weeks.

Durham announced the change in his weekly newsletter, reprinting a letter he sent to the mayor and city council earlier this week. Durham says he's recovering from a recent injury, and is also spending time with his husband who will be undergoing aggressive treatment for terminal cancer.

"I will stay connected with my office staff even during this temporary leave to ensure that issues important to the Ward and my constituents will be addressed," Durham said in his newsletter.

According to Durham's biography on the city website, his husband Philippe is "the founder of Tucson Community Supported Agriculture (Tucson CSA), which supports local organic farming by bringing farm products directly to consumers."

Durham recently worked with the mayor to craft and pass a declaration of a "climate emergency" this week, pushing the city to create a plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...