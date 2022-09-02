Parks and rec gets $25,000 grant through PetSafe® Bark for Your Park™ Contest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucsonans will soon have another option to take their furry friends for a walk, thanks to a $25,000 grant from the PetSafe® 2022 Bark for Your Park™ Contest.

Public Information Officer Sierra Boyer, CPRP with the Tucson Parks and Recreation Department confirmed with KGUN 9 these funds will go toward building a new dog park at Lincoln Park.

All throughout August, PetSafe® held a contest where voters could cast their votes. The City of Tucson got enough votes to win.

“With this grant, Tucson will be able to add more amenities to the dog park that the community is dreaming of, like a water spray feature to keep cool during the extremely hot summer days, and a giant obstacle course for the dogs to play on and enjoy,” said Ward 4 Council Member Nikki Lee.

The winning cities include:



New Parks

Seneca, S.C. Titusville, Pa. Ephrata, Pa. Tucson

Existing Parks

Kiroli Park in West Monroe, La. Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Kaufman Dog Park in Marion, Ohio Peekskill Dog Park in Peekskill, N.Y. Hammond Creek Dog Park in Lawrenceburg, Ky.



Each city is granted $25,000, totaling $150,000.

"In addition, pet water fountains, trees, shade structures, and other play equipment will be added to truly make this dog park one-of-a-kind," added Lee. "This grant will help make this community’s dog park dreams come true.”

PetSafe® says they recieved more than 120,000 votes.

“We’ve seen an outpouring of support throughout our grant contest this year, and it has been fun to follow along as community members pursue a space where dogs are welcome,” shared Brand Manager for PetSafe® Jessie Nixon. “PetSafe® is committed to creating safe, off-leash areas for pets and pet parents to enjoy for years to come, and we wanted the final decision to be made by the people using those parks each day. Congratulations to all winners!”

A HUGE thank you to everyone who voted throughout August! Because of YOU we were able to win a $25 grant to help build a new dog park at Lincoln Park! @CouncilwomanLee https://t.co/nJCvb6JY6Q — Tucson Parks and Rec (@TucsonParksRec) September 2, 2022

