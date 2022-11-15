Parade of Lights calling for more floats

TUCSON, Airz. (KGUN) — Rio Nuevo's 28th Annual Downtown Tucson Parade of Lights is calling for more floats to participate in the upcoming celebration.

Participants must register no later than Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Spokesperson Norma Gentry told KGUN 9 the parade is planned for Saturday, Dec. 17, starting at 17th Street and Stone Avenue, and set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

From there, the parade route will travel along 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th streets from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue.

Gentry recommends picking a spot at at Armory Park, St. Augustine Cathedral or the Tucson Children’s Museum for having one of the best views.

The following rules apply for parade participants:



All entries shall reflect good taste

Maximum height allowed is 13.5 feet

Political signage or inference is not allowed

Due to liability, horses are not allowed in the parade

Unauthorized solicitation of any kind if not permitted

Drivers are expected to drive slowly and obey all laws

Weapons, fireworks, or any item that makes loud or sudden noises are not permitted

Children (up to age 18) involved in the parade must be accompanied and supervised by an adult at all times

Any pets in the parade must be on a leash or properly secured on a float or vehicle to avoid injury

For safety reasons, throwing candy or giveaway items from your float, vehicle, or walking group is not permitted

Use of alcohol, tobacco, or drugs is strictly prohibited

Reference, inference, or promotion of the use of alcohol, tobacco, or drugs is not permitted

No political statements, inappropriate dress or behaviors, disruption of the event, violation of the parade rules, or disregard of parade marshals are accepted

All parade entries must keep their staging area clean and maintained. Staging areas are in a neighborhood – be respectful to those who live in the area

Anyone interested in registering a float, may do so at the Downtown Parade of Lights' website.