PACC takes in high number of animals in the last 7 days

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nikki Reck with the Pima Animal Care Center says she needs your help. The center has taken in 674 animals in the last seven days.

“We prepare for it but we never know how bad it's going to be. We have kitten season, which is happening, we have parvo and distemper season. We have a lot of strays that are getting out into the streets and people are being great about taking care of them or bringing them here there’s a lot not of stuff at once, "Reck said.

According to Reck, PACC typically see between 50 to 100 animals come in on a daily basis, during the warmer months and when it cools down that number drops to about 30 per day.

"We have room but we are running out of it so we are trying to encourage people to adopt encourage people to foster,” Reck said.

PACC tells KGUN 9 there are some ways you can help especially when there's an overflow of animals coming in.

“If someone can hold on to a stray and friendly pet that they found in their neighborhood you don’t know how much that helps us out because we get a lot of stray calls,” Reck said.

The reasons for filling the kennels can vary from owners falling on hard times to overwhelmed caregivers and sometimes offspring are found, thought to be abandoned and are taken while the mother is out looking for food. Also, if you lost your pet PACC wants to make sure you get it back as soon as possible.

“If your pet got lost, we’re waiving reclaim fees so don’t panic we’re here to help,” Reck said.

The shelter is also hosting a drive-in event on May 14 titled "Fiesta con los perros y gatos" from 7-9 p.m. in the overflow parking lot next to the shelter.