PACC to hold drive-in adoption event May 14

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Are you looking to adopt a new pet? Pima Animal Care Center is holding a special adoption event this Friday!

The shelter is hosting a drive-in event on May 14 titled "Fiesta con los perros y gatos" from 7-9 p.m. in the overflow parking lot next to the shelter.

Attendees will be given glow sticks to wave and "bid" on animals in an auction.

There is limited space, so only the first 50 people who sign up can attend.

“It has been so long since we’ve had any sort of fun event like this at the shelter,” said Monica Dangler, Interim Director of Animal Services. “We are trying to be creative and keep everyone safe at the same time.”

PACC says it will kick things off with a showing of the Pixar short "Kitbull." After that, clips of staffers with animals available for adoption will be shown.

“It’s going to operate much like an auction, where the hand we see first will get the first chance at meeting the pet,” Dangler said.

For more information on the event, click here.