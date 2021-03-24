PACC rescues 41 animals from unsanitary home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center took in about 40 dogs and a parrot from a home near South Fourth Avenue and East 36th Street.

According to the county, officials took the animals from the home after conducting a welfare check. There were five dead dogs at the home.

Many of the adult dogs were in fair condition but were covered in feces. Most of the puppies showed signs of Upper Respiratory Infection. One puppy had open wounds.

The conditions in the home were unsanitary, with an extreme build-up of waste.

“We knew this wasn’t going to be an easy case to investigate once an officer on scene said ‘It’s worse than we anticipated,’” said Monica Dangler, Interim Director of Animal Services, in a statement. “We want people to know that it doesn’t have to get this bad. We are here to help. Let us help before it gets to this point. If you or someone you know needs help, please give us a call at 724-7222.”

PACC is evaluating the pets, which will not immediately be available for adoption.