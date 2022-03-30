PACC warns of bat interactions, advises vaccination

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center has put out a warning for pet owners.

With many calls regarding bats in Southern Arizona, they're advising pet owners to vaccinate their animals.

"We've had examples where an indoor cat has never had a vaccination and a bat fly's into a home and the cat interacts with it, by state law, that pet has to quarantine and the bat has to be euthanized to see if it has rabies," PACC spokesperson, Nikki Reck said.

Pets must be quarantined at PACC for up to 120 days if they're exposed to a bat. That period is shorter for vaccinated pets. Also, pet owners have to pay for it themselves.

PACC is starting to see a LOT of calls about bats, so we want to take a minute to remind pet owners how important it is to have their pet vaccinated for rabies. (Yes, even indoor cats.)



There are several low-cost options on the No Kill Pima County website. pic.twitter.com/S0RXgK0SwN — Pima Animal Care (@PimaAnimalCare) March 25, 2022

If your pet isn't up to date on vaccinations and does encounter a bat, it can be a huge risk for their health. Reck says there are plenty of resources available to make sure your pet is up to date on their vaccines.

PACC partnered with No Kill Pima County to provide low-cost options for those who need it.

Reck says the most important vaccinations to have are rabies and parvo since illnesses can kill your animal.

If your pet has an encounter with any wildlife, including bats, call your vet immediately.