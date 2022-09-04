PACC: Last day for free adoptions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is offering free adoptions at its center.

PACC wants to reach 1,000 adoptions for their #CleartheShelters initiative.

Puppy and kitten adoption fees will return starting September 06, 2022.

The shelter will be closed on Monday for Labor Day.

Using this coupon you can adopt any PACC pet for free. There may be a licensing fee and the coupon does not apply to the reservation fees.

Hours of operation:



Monday to Friday: noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.

Location:

4000 N Silverbell Road

Today is the LAST day to help us get to 1,000

adoptions for #CleartheShelters! It is also the last day that all adoptions will be

free! Puppy and kitten adoption fees will return

beginning Tuesday 9/6.



We are open from 10 am - 4:15 pm today, and we can't wait to see you! pic.twitter.com/SqEViblYOu — Pima Animal Care (@PimaAnimalCare) September 4, 2022

As of June 3, 2022, PACC is still in code red status due to the number of pets coming in versus the amount being adopted.

There is never a bad time to add a pet to the family but summer might just be the best time. If you’re thinking about adopting a pet, come visit the shelter at 4000 N Silverbell Rd. from noon – 7 p.m. Mon-Fri, or 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sat & Sun. pic.twitter.com/5Rnfk8Rt7R — Pima Animal Care (@PimaAnimalCare) June 2, 2022

