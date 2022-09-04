PACC: Last day for free adoptions

Watch Now
Posted at 9:32 AM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 12:32:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is offering free adoptions at its center.

PACC wants to reach 1,000 adoptions for their #CleartheShelters initiative.

Puppy and kitten adoption fees will return starting September 06, 2022.

The shelter will be closed on Monday for Labor Day.

Using this coupon you can adopt any PACC pet for free. There may be a licensing fee and the coupon does not apply to the reservation fees.

Hours of operation:

  • Monday to Friday: noon to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.

Location:
4000 N Silverbell Road

As of June 3, 2022, PACC is still in code red status due to the number of pets coming in versus the amount being adopted.

