PACC to offer free pet vaccine and microchip this Saturday, March 26

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is offering a free vaccine and microchip clinic Saturday, March 26. PACC admin are processing pets from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

We know how tough it can be to get an appointment with your vet right now. We are trying to ease the burden for pet owners and vet clinics as they also deal with a national shortage of veterinarians and vet techs. PACC is happy to help bridge the gap through events like these.

Director of Animal Services, Monica Dangler

According to PACC, this will be first come first serve and pet owners should plan to wait in line.

Services offered include:

Brief exam by a licensed veterinarian

FVRCP vaccines for cats (Feline Rhinotracheitis, Calicivirus, Panleukopenia)

DHPP vaccines for dogs (Canine Distemper, Parvo, Parainfluenza, Adenovirus)

Rabies vaccines for cats and dogs

Deworming for pets under six months old

Microchip implantation

Dangler clarified the clinic may close shop early if they max out at their limit of 400 pets processed.

