PACC: Kitten covered in cholla cactus pieces rescued

PACC
Pima Animal Care says a bystander rescued a kitten covered in cholla cactus.
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 16:31:06-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care says a bystander rescued a kitten covered in pieces of cholla cactus.

According to the agency, a bystander found the kitten at 14th Street and Fremont Avenue Wednesday. The bystander brought the kitten to VCA Valley Animal Hospital and Emergency Center, where it was treated.

Kitten covered in cholla cactus
Panda King A748034 is currently on stray hold, but he has an adopter lined up if he ends up not having an owner.

Workers brought the cat to Pima Animal Care.

