PACC: Kitten covered in cholla cactus pieces rescued

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care says a bystander rescued a kitten covered in pieces of cholla cactus.
According to the agency, a bystander found the kitten at 14th Street and Fremont Avenue Wednesday. The bystander brought the kitten to VCA Valley Animal Hospital and Emergency Center, where it was treated.
Workers brought the cat to Pima Animal Care.
Wow! A team effort saved this little kitten. On Wednesday, a Good Samaritan found this little fella covered in cholla near 14th St & Fremont Ave. They took him to VCA Valley where they helped him lose the cactus suit. One of our APS Officers then picked it up to bring to PACC. pic.twitter.com/6cZV8RrkNn— Pima Animal Care (@PimaAnimalCare) July 2, 2021