Pac-12 Conference cancels basketball tourney

Posted: 9:23 AM, Mar 12, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-12 12:23:01-04
(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Arizona head coach Sean Miller, left, talks with guard Nico Mannion during a break in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn at the Wooden Legacy tournament in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
TUCSON, Ariz. - The remainder of the Pac-12 Tournament will be canceled.

In a Thursday tweet, the Pac-12 Conference said that the final three rounds of the tournament will not be played. The conference followed suit after several other major conferences canceled their tournaments.

The tournament started Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Four games took place that day, including Arizona's win over Washington.

One of eight teams left in the tournament, the Wildcats were scheduled to play Southern Cal at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Arizona (21-11) will await its postseason fate Sunday, when the NCAA Tournament field is announced.

