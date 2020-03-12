Pac-12 Conference cancels basketball tourney

TUCSON, Ariz. - The remainder of the Pac-12 Tournament will be canceled.

In a Thursday tweet, the Pac-12 Conference said that the final three rounds of the tournament will not be played. The conference followed suit after several other major conferences canceled their tournaments.

The tournament started Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Four games took place that day, including Arizona's win over Washington.

One of eight teams left in the tournament, the Wildcats were scheduled to play Southern Cal at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Arizona (21-11) will await its postseason fate Sunday, when the NCAA Tournament field is announced.