Several college basketball conferences cancel tournaments amid coronavirus outbreak

Several college basketball conferences announced Thursday that they had canceled their postseason tournaments amid the novel coronavirus.

The American Athletic Conference, the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big Ten, Conference USA, the Mid-American Conference, the Pac-12 Conference, the Southeastern Conference, the Southland Conference and the Western Athletic Conference announced Thursday that they are all canceling their men's basketball tournaments amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Atlantic 10 conference canceled its tournament as players warmed up for the opening tIp for the first game, according to video on social media.

The Big East tournament began play Thursday morning, but canceled the remainder of its tournament after a game between St. John's and Creighton reached halftime.

In addition, media reports indicate that the Big 12 planned to announce tournament cancellations Thursday, but the conference had not yet issued official confirmation.

The Big East continued playing games as scheduled in New York on Thursday.

In addition to canceling its basketball conference tournament, the SEC also announced it was suspending competition in all sports for all of its member schools until March 30.

The conferences follow in the footsteps of the Ivy League, which canceled its conference tournament earlier this week.

