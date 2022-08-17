Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Ozone High Pollution Advisory issued for Tucson area Wednesday, Aug. 17

A view of the skyline in Tucson, Arizona.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps file photo
<p>A view of the skyline in Tucson, Arizona.</p>
A view of the skyline in Tucson, Arizona.
Posted at 9:54 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 12:54:33-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area Wednesday.

According to the agency, weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels can pose a health risk.

Children and those with breathing problems should reduce physical activity.

For details, visit this site or call 602-771-2300.

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Hiring Heidi

👷‍♀️👩‍🍳 Email hiringheidi@kgun9.com!