Ozone High Pollution Advisory issued for Tucson area Wednesday, Aug. 17

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area Wednesday.
According to the agency, weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels can pose a health risk.
Children and those with breathing problems should reduce physical activity.
For details, visit this site or call 602-771-2300.
