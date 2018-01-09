Oxygen malfunctions grounded some DM A-10s

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Davis-Monthan grounded about a third of its A-10 fleet for a short time last year to deal with problems that could have left pilots dangerously starved of oxygen.

Two pilots had oxygen problems in late November.



They were able to switch to back up systems and land safely.



Oxygen starvation or hypoxia can impair reflexes, thinking ability, and lead to unconsciousness.



One of the affected planes used bottled, liquid oxygen, the other used a system called OBOGS, designed to extract oxygen from the air.



DM airmen were able to quickly fix the liquid oxygen problem but grounded all 28 of it's A-10s that use the oxygen extraction system.



The base has 85 A-10s in all.

After a week DM crews had not found a cause but felt they had improved maintenance and check-out procedures enough to let the planes fly again. The base says it has had no incidents since.



Aviation Week magazine first reported oxygen problems with the A-10s



The U.S. military has been working to track down oxygen troubles with other planes like the F-18, F-22, F-35 and T-45 trainer.