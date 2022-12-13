OVPD: Rollover collision near Oracle and Magee Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Police Department responded to a rollover collision near North Oracle Road and East Magee Road.
According to OVPD, no injuries have been reported at the time.
OVPD advises drivers to avoid the area as Eastbound Magee is closed.
