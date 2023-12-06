OVPD: Oro Valley crash results in partially-blocked intersection

*Editor's note. This story has been updated to reflect the correct intersection.
The intersection at West Lambert Lane and La Canada Drive is partially blocked Wednesday afternoon after a rollover wreck, according to Oro Valley Police Department.
OVOD says the multi-vehicle crash is causing delays and drivers should avoid the intersection.
Emergency workers are on-scene as of around 4 p.m.
